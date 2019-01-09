Burnley mum was growing cannabis in her bedroom

A Burnley mum-of-one was caught growing cannabis in a tent in her front upstairs bedroom, a court was told.



Rachel Marie Ostle was cultivating nine plants with ventilation, food and water, even though she had never broken the law before.

The town’s magistrates heard how the 37-year-old was found to have the mature plants when police, who had received information from Calico, turned up at her home. Officers discovered pipes leading to the loft area.

Prosecutor Miss Charlotte Crane told the hearing Ostle had been given a caution over the drugs, on condition she attended the Women’s Centre, but she hadn’t gone.

Mr Michael Salt, defending, said at the time Ostle had been in a violent domestic relationship.

When the defendant was interviewed by police, she admitted involvement in setting the growing system up, but it was surprising somebody of her age and without previous convictions would do such a thing.

The solicitor continued: "Tearfully, she accepts to me it wasn’t her idea, but it has happened.”

Mr Salt said: "She regrets missing appointments. She did try to rearrange some of the appointments which have resulted in her coming here and having a criminal record.”

He told the court Ostle had depression and anxiety and received employment and support allowance.

The solicitor added: "She has been very distressed as to appearing before the court today.”

The defendant, of Cunningham Grove, Burnley, admitted producing cannabis, on or before last May 30th. She was fined £120, with a £30 victim surcharge.

The Bench chairman told Ostle: "We do take into account your previous good character and admissions in interview.”