Burnley MP Antony Higginbotham raises issue of county lines drug dealing in Parliament with Home Secretary James Cleverley
Speaking in the House of Commons, MP Antony Higginbotham said: “In Burnley and right across Lancashire, County lines continue to be a problem with organised groups peddling drugs, exploiting young people with no regard for the harm they’re doing. Not just for the community but the young people they’re exploiting too.
Now Lancashire Police are making really good inroads with an enhanced road policing unit and with Neighbourhood taskforces. But could the Secretary of State set out what more the Lancashire Constabulary can do to tackle county lines and bring order back to our streets.”
Home Secretary James Cleverley responded to Mr Higginbotham by revealing that since the county lines programme was launched in 2019, police activity had resulted in over 4,700 county lines being closed – over 14,800 arrests – and over 7,200 safeguard referrals.
Speaking afterwards Burnley’s MP said: “Having joined the police on more than one operation, I’m unequivocal in my support for the tough approach they’re taking to dismantle county line drug gangs. Not only are these gangs peddling drugs within Burnley and Padiham, which we know causes so much crime and anti-social behaviour but they’re using children in their criminality which is just vile.
“I’ve never shied away from saying that drugs ruin lives. And I’ll do everything within my power to stamp them out,” he added.