Burnley motorist stopped by police claimed his friend owned car

A driver involved in an insurance fraud has paid the price with his licence.



Muhammad Kamran (22) had been stopped at the wheel and had then sent false insurance details to the police. He claimed his friend owned the car and had said the cover was fine.

Burnley magistrates heard how Kamran would lose his job because of his actions.

The defendant, of Lee Street, in the town, was convicted of a deception allegation, committed last June 28th, after a trial.

The defendant was given six penalty points on his licence and was banned for six months under the totting up procedure. He was fined £320.