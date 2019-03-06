Burnley motorist caught driving again just weeks after ban

A driver who got behind the wheel just weeks after being banned has been ordered off the road again.



Burnley magistrates were told how when ex-delivery driver Akbar Ullah was arrested and interviewed, he told police he didn't know he had been disqualified.

He admitted driving the Vauxhall Astra, which belonged to his sister and said he thought he would have been insured on it as he had driven it many times.

The 41-year old father-of-two was caught in West Street in the town, on February 13th. He had been banned under the totting up procedure, in his absence, by Chorley magistrates on January 9th and was not allowed to drive until July 8th.

The court was told the defendant was the sole carer for his children after separating from his wife and was on benefits.

Mrs Tracy Yates, prosecuting, told the court he had no previous like convictions on his record and there had been no offences since 2014.

Mr David Lawson, defending, told the hearing Ullah wasn't aware of the disqualification because he had been in the throes of moving.

The solicitor continued: "He says he sent an email to the court, but didn't receive any reply. He accepts he should have made those further, diligent inquiries. He didn't prevaricate and he cooperated with the police."

The defendant, of Williams Road, Burnley, admitted driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance. He was given a 12-month community order with 120 hours unpaid work and was banned for a year.