Burnley man who tried to flee police caught with suspected Class A drugs

Last night (Friday), officers from the Neighbourhood Policing Team spotted a male acting suspiciously while riding a scooter around the Bank Hall area of Burnley.

When stopped the man tried to run, however, he was quickly detained by officers from the Immediate Response and Task Force teams.

A spokesman for Burnley and Padiham Police said: "The male was found to be in possession of a significant amount of what was suspected to be Class A drugs and was subsequently arrested. The scooter was also seized for no insurance."