Police are appealing for information regarding a man who is wanted for failing to comply with his sex offender notification requirements.

Members of the public are urged to come forward if they have any information that could assist in locating Adam Garner-Jones.

Garner-Jones, 26, is white, 6ft. tall, large build. He has a pierced tongue, fair hair and a beard and moustache. His last known address is Colne Road, Burnley.

A police spokesman said: “He is possibly sleeping rough in the Burnley area. If you see him or know where is he is please call 101 quoting log 0950 of January 20th or you can email [email protected].”