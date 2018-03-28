Burnley man wanted after assault

A 33-year-old man is wanted by police after a woman was assaulted in Burnley.



Officers want to find Ben Swainston, of Aylesbury Walk, Burnley, after a woman in her 40s reported being attacked at an address in the town around 7-30pm on Sunday, March 25th

The victim was strangled and had her head banged against a table.

Swainston, who is described as white, 5ft 10in tall, of medium build and with short, ginger hair, is wanted in connection with the assault.

Police are appealing for him to come forward.

Sgt Gary Hennighan, of Lancashire Police, said: “Swainston is wanted following a serious assault in Burnley on Sunday.

“If you have seen him, please do not approach him, but instead contact police immediately.

“Furthermore, I would urge Swainston, if he sees this appeal, to speak to us.”

Anyone with information can contact police on 101 quoting crime reference EF1804034.