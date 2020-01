A 34-year-old Burnley man tried to steal washing tablets and air fresheners worth £8, from Poundland on Christmas Eve, a court heard.

Shaun Lally, of Gannow Lane, admitted attempted theft. He also pleaded guilty to theft of confectionery, to the value of £45, at the same store in Burnley, last December 19th.

He was given conditionally discharged for 12 months and was told to pay £45 compensation, by Burnley magistrates.