Burnley man stole £36-worth of Snickers from Tesco on Boxing Day

A thief pinched 36 packets of Snickers bars from Tesco on Boxing Day because he had money troubles, a court heard.

Mark Donaldson, who has a long record, put the confectionery in a bag and tried to walk out of the Burnley store. He was detained, police came, and it was recovered. He owned up straight away.

The town’s magistrates were told the 30-year-old had stayed away from offending for some time before the “unsophisticated” £36 crime.

Miss Catherine Fell, defending, told the hearing Donaldson had had issues with money and lack of benefits. She said: "He had been struggling. He accepts he’s gone in and taken the Snickers.”

The defendant, of Deerstone Avenue in Burnley, admitted theft. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and must pay a £21 victim surcharge.