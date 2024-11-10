Burnley man Luke Gorton wanted on prison recall caught by police dog

By Dominic Collis
Published 10th Nov 2024, 10:42 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A Burnley criminal wanted by police has been apprehended, thanks to the help of a police dog.

Luke Gorton, who was wanted for prison recall and other offences, was arrested after eagle-eyed officers from the Burnley Taskforce spotted him.

Gorton tried to escape but was located by Police Dog Bane and subsequently arrested.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He has since been charged with numerous offences including shoplifting and attempted burglary after being interviewed by the police Response Investigation Team. Gorton was remanded and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice