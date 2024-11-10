A Burnley criminal wanted by police has been apprehended, thanks to the help of a police dog.

Luke Gorton, who was wanted for prison recall and other offences, was arrested after eagle-eyed officers from the Burnley Taskforce spotted him.

Gorton tried to escape but was located by Police Dog Bane and subsequently arrested.

He has since been charged with numerous offences including shoplifting and attempted burglary after being interviewed by the police Response Investigation Team. Gorton was remanded and was due to appear at Preston Magistrates’ Court.