Burnley man kept stealing microwaves because he 'found it easy'

A waiter kept stealing £70 microwaves from Wilko after he was put up to it by a drug addict, a court heard.



Habib Miah (27), of Throstle Close, Burnley, was successful on the first occasion, he tried to run away when stopped by security on another occasion and on the third time, he had already sold the microwave to someone in a takeaway when police arrived.

Miah, who works in an Indian restaurant in Southport, has now been banned from Burnley Wilko for six months, after the series of thefts on September 29th, 30th and October 23rd.

Mr Trevor Grice, defending, said Miah had borrowed a phone from a drug addict friend and dropped and smashed it. The friend turned violent and said the defendant owed him £120. He couldn't pay.

The solicitor continued: "It was at the behest of this gentleman that he says he committed the first offence. Having done it once, he found it was easy and regrettably, he did it another two times."

A probation officer who interviewed Miah said he did it to pay off a debt.

She continued: "A third party was funding his drug addiction. He has shown remorse. He has self-referred to Inspire (the treatment service). "

The defendant, admitted three counts of theft. He was given a 12-month community order, with a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement and a six month drugs programme.

Miah must pay an £85 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £70 compensation.