A Burnley man has been jailed for five years after killing a football fan in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jake Balmforth punched Tony Johnson during a disturbance outside the Manchester pub on the Promenade, on Saturday March 4th 2023.

Mr Johnson (55) from Blackpool, suffered a serious head injury and very sadly died in hospital on March 6th without regaining consciousness.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The disturbance happened around 7-20pm in the evening, following a Championship game between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road earlier in the day.

Jake Balmforth punched Tony Johnson during a disturbance outside the Manchester pub on the Promenade, on Saturday 4th March 2023

Balmforth had travelled to Blackpool to watch Burnley and was in the Manchester pub which on the day was a designated away pub for Burnley supporters.

Mr Johnson was among a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the pub.

During the disturbance which followed, Balmforth punched Mr Johnson once in the face, that blow caught on CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Police officers at the scene provided emergency medical assistance before Mr Johnson was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital.

Balmforth (35) of Tarvin Close, Burnley, was found guilty of manslaughter by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a six-day trial earlier this month.

He was remanded into custody after the jury’s verdict and returned to the same court today where he was sentenced by Judge Robert Altham, the Honorary Recorder of Preston.

In addition to the five-year prison sentence, Balmforth was given a nine-year banning order from football grounds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Det. Chief Insp Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain very much with Tony Johnson’s family.

“It has been a harrowing experience for them over the last two years, losing a loved one and having to relive the events of the evening of March 4th 2023 during the trial.

“This case shows how outbreaks of violence can lead to tragedy and what the terrible consequences of one punch can be.

“Jake Balmforth was convicted by the jury of Mr Johnson’s manslaughter and will have to carry that burden for the rest of his life.”

Eight other men who pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the disturbance outside the Manchester pub, will be sentenced at Preston Crown Court on August 4th.