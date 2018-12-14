Burnley man jailed for 'horrific' attack on Job Centre security guard

A Burnley man has been jailed for an attack on a security guard which left him with a life changing injury.

Andrew Harwood (46), of Abinger Street, appeared at Burnley Crown Court yesterday where he was sentenced to 12 months in jail.

On Tuesday, October 16th, police responded to reports a security guard had been stabbed at the Job Centre Plus in Victoria Street in Burnley.

The man suffered a life changing injury to his hand which required surgery and ongoing treatment.

Harwood was arrested and charged in connection with the offence.

He pleaded guilty to section 20 assault and possession of a bladed article at an earlier hearing.

Harwood entered the job centre having consumed a large amount of alcohol and was brandishing a knife.

He launched the attack on the security guard, later claiming his rationale was based on problems with his Universal Credit payments.

DC Alex Summers of Blackburn CID, said: “This is a horrific attack on a member of the public service. The victim acted in a selfless manner in order to protect other members of the public and in doing so sustained serious injuries which will affect him for the rest of his life.

“No matter what a person’s circumstances, there is never an excuse for behaving in this way. Knife crime will not be tolerated in our county and we will continue to tackle the issue and serve justice to those responsible for such crimes.

“Lancashire Constabulary in consultation with the Department for Work and Pensions would like to remind people that support is available to anybody in difficulty or struggling with benefit payments.”