Josh Smith, of Briercliffe Road, was sentenced today at Burnley Crown Court to 15 months imprisonment for his involvement in cutting drugs with boric acid.

The Pendle Taskforce seized more than 1.5kg of cocaine at an address on Thursby Road, Burnley, on July 28th, 2020. Three males were arrested as part of this investigation who have all previously been sentenced for their part in a Class A drug conspiracy.

A significant amount of boric acid, which is a cutting agent, was also recovered by the police. Cutting agents are used to "cut" drugs with something less expensive, which then maximises drug dealers’ profits.

Smith was forensically linked to these cutting agents and the Pendle Taskforce launched a further investigation.