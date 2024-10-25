Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man has been jailed for numerous shoplifting offences in Burnley as part of Lancashire Police’s response to the crime across the county.

Officers from the Burnley Task Force arrested Lee Scott following an investigation into several thefts and breaching his bail conditions.

Scott (33), of Melrose Avenue, Burnley, was charged with 19 shoplifting offences and six breaches of bail when he appeared at Blackburn Magistrates Court on Wednesday (October 23rd).

He pleaded guilty to the charges and was sentenced to four months in prison, and was also given a three-year CBO (Criminal Behaviour Order) with the following conditions: He is prohibited from entering Farmfoods on Accrington Road and Rossendale Road Service Station, both in Burnley.

Operation Vulture is Lancashire Constabulary’s response to shoplifting across the county, backed by Lancashire's Police and Crime Commissioner Clive Grunshaw. The operation sees dedicated officers undertaking hotspot patrolling, increasing their visibility in targeted areas and creating strong partnerships with retailers across the county to better share intelligence, get a deeper understanding of retail crime and identify more offenders.

Local Neighbourhood Inspector for Burnley, Matt Plummer, said: “This result should hopefully give the community and businesses of Burnley some reassurance that we will not tolerate shoplifting and other criminal activity in our town.”