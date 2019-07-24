Burnley man jailed for crack cocaine and heroin possession

A Burnley man has been jailed after admitting possession with intent to supply Class A drugs.

Jubel Miah (27) from Cleaver Street, was arrested by officers from the Targeted Crime Team after being seen to be involved in supplying drugs in the local area.

Miah was arrested at an address on Cleaver Street in possession of a mobile phone containing drug related messages, £350 cash and £730 worth of crack cocaine and heroin. Miah was also arrested for prison recall.

On July 22nd Miah pleaded guilty to possession with intent to supply Class A drugs and was sentenced to five years 219 days.