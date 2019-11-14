Burnley man in court over family fall-out

An attacker tried to punch a man in an “unseemly” extended family fall-out, a court heard.

Ricci Eastwood’s victim was left with a small cut and swelling to the skin after, he said, Eastwood made contact with his face in the “pretty much out of the blue" violence.

The defendant claimed the victim scraped his head on a wall as he moved out of the way to avoid the blow.

Prosecutor Mr Carl Gaffney said Eastwood at first denied assaulting the victim when he was interviewed by police. He admitted attempting to punch the victim, which caused the injury. Mr Gaffney said the bulk of the incident took place in front of children. He added: "The whole thing is an unseemly mess.”

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told 37-year-old Eastwood had previous convictions, but had not been in trouble since 2006.

A probation officer told the hearing: "He accepts full responsibility for the offence and he does regret what he did."

The defendant suffered from medical conditions that prevented him from working at the moment and he was in receipt of employment and support allowance.

District Judge James Clarke told Eastwood: "I’m going to take this as a spur of the moment action.”

The defendant, of Baker Street, Burnley, admitted assault by beating in the town on September 8th.

He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was ordered to pay £200 compensation, with a £21 victim surcharge and £85 costs.