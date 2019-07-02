Burnley man in court over child sex offences

A 31-year-old Burnley man appeared before the town's magistrates, accused of sex offences against a schoolgirl.

Alexander William Caple is charged with engaging in penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15 and engaging in non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, in the town, last August.

The defendant, of Helston Close, Burnley, will have his case heard at the town's crown court. He was bailed until August 5th on condition he does not contact the alleged victim directly or indirectly.