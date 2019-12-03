Burnley man in court accused of extreme and child porn allegations

A 28-year-old man has appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of extreme and child porn allegations.

Robert Alan Riley is alleged to have had 423 extreme pornographic images, which portrayed, in an explicit and realistic way, a person having sex with dogs and horses, which were grossly offensive, disgusting or otherwise of an obscene character and a reasonable person looking at the image would think that any such person or animal was real.

He is also alleged to have had six indecent photographs of children, five of them at Category C and one at Category B. The most serious level is Category A.

Riley is accused of possessing extreme pornographic images on October 20th, 2017 and two counts of making indecent photographs of children, between July 26, 2017 and December 12, 2018, at Burnley. He did not enter pleas.

The defendant, of Printers Fold, Burnley, will have his case heard at the town’s crown court and was unconditionally bailed until a hearing there on January 6th.