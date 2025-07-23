A Burnley man has been sentenced to life in prison for murdering his wife in a brutal attack last year.

Habibur Masum (27) was convicted last month by a jury of the murder of his estranged wife Kulsuma Akter in Bradford city centre. Kulsuma died after being stabbed multiple times as she pushed her baby in his pram, on Saturday, April 6th, 2024. Yesterday Masum was sentenced to life in prison, with a minimum term of 28 years.

It was just after 3.20pm when officers were called to reports a woman had been stabbed in the street. Several members of the public tried to help Kulsuma but her injuries were so severe she died in hospital. Detectives from West Yorkshire police homicide and major inquiry team launched a murder investigation.

A post-mortem examination showed Kulsuma had received multiple stabbed wounds, including wounds to the neck, from a kitchen knife.

Masum, of Leamington Avenue, her estranged husband, was captured on CCTV committing the murder and was quickly identified as a suspect. Masum left the scene and a wanted appeal was issued, sparking a nationwide manhunt, to find him. Inquiries managed to trace him to Aylesbury, Buckinghamshire, 175 miles south of Bradford. In the early hours of Tuesday, April 9th, armed officers from Thames Valley Police arrested him and he was brought into custody in West Yorkshire where he was later charged with a number of offences.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Chief Inspector Stacey Atkinson said: “Kulsuma suffered a brutal attack in broad daylight whilst her baby son was in his pram. Masum carried out the murder, then calmly walked away as if nothing had happened. He left the scene and made his way out of the city to try and escape justice. A nationwide manhunt for Masum was launched, and he was subsequently arrested and charged with Kulsuma’s murder.

“Kulsuma’s family have been left absolutely devastated by her death, I hope today’s conviction will bring them a sense of justice in knowing that the man responsible for her death has been found guilty. We remain committed to working alongside our partner agencies to tackle violence against women and girls, particularly domestic abuse, and we urge victims or those who know about their situation to report it to us.”

A jury found Masum guilty of murder, one count of assault by beating, making a threat to kill and stalking last month and he was remanded into custody until his sentencing yesterday.

Marie Walsh of the Crown Prosecution Service said: “Habibur Masum is a violent and dangerous man who subjected his estranged wife to violence and domestic abuse, causing her to flee their home to live in a safehouse in Bradford.

“Unable to accept the relationship was over, he managed to track her down and then stabbed her multiple times. This was a callous and shocking murder for which Masum has been convicted by the court.”

Kulsuma’s family added that while grateful for the judicial process that found the defendant guilty of the crime and for the sentence received, ‘no amount of time in prison will change the life sentence he has inflicted upon us all.’

Their statement added: “ No family should have to endure the pain and heartache we have had to endure since he took Kulsuma’s life so horrifically. We can only try and keep her memory alive by continuing to love her and to remember her name.

“Kulsuma was a much-loved daughter, sister, aunt and mother. Her loss has left a gaping hole in the lives of all her family and friends. We have been left with a profound sense of emptiness and a deep and painful void in our lives. She was a loving, caring and kind soul with a generous nature and touched the lives of everyone she came into contact with. As a family we miss her beautiful smile which would light up any room she entered. We will miss her humour, her kindness and her love.

“We will never forgive the monster who took Kulsuma from us and we do not wish to utter his name. It does not deserve to be mentioned. The monster who savagely took Kulsuma from not only us, but also from her baby son. He will never know her beauty and her kindness. He will never know his mother, other than the memories we as a family will share with him as he grows. He is the only light in all this darkness and Kulsuma radiates throughout him.”

Kulsuma’s family thanked the investigation team at West Yorkshire Police for their support through the investiation and the trial, adding: “This has been an unimaginable time for us as a family, one which will stay with us forever. We now request that our privacy is respected as we continue to grieve our beloved Kulsuma.”