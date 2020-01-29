Burnley man given suspended prison sentence after attacking custody officer

A 38-year-old Burnley man was given a suspended jail term after attacking a custody detention officer.

Benjamin Raw, said to have drug issues, also failed to provide a blood test for police, when suspected of having driven. He wasn’t insured.

Raw admitted assaulting an emergency worker by beating, not having insurance on Sycamore Avenue, both in Burnley, and failing to provide a specimen of blood at Blackburn, last November 28th. He appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court.

The defendant, of Dickson Street, Burnley, was sent to prison for a total of 12 weeks, suspended for 15 months, with a six-month drug rehabilitation requirement and a 25-day rehabilitation activity requirement

He was ordered to pay £150 compensation and was banned for 30 months.