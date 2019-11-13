Burnley man found with ecstasy in Padiham

A joiner was found with two snap bags of ecstasy when he was searched after trouble at a house in Padiham, a court heard.

Morgan Williamson, who is currently on licence, had been lashing out whilst he was drunk. The 21-year-old has since put himself on a curfew to stop himself mixing with the wrong crowd and getting in bother.

Burnley Magistrates’ Court was told Williamson, who works on building sites throughout the North West, had been to the King’s Arms in Padiham with friends and had then gone to a house. He had little recollection of what went on.

His solicitor, Mr Trevor Grice, said: "Since this incident, he has realised he had been associating over a long period of time with a peer group of a similar like mind. When they get together they tend to drink and take drugs and he’s realised that’s leading him down a slippery slope.

"He has put himself on a self-imposed curfew, has not been out since and will no longer associate with that peer group who has got him into trouble.”

District Judge James Clarke told Williamson, who is on licence until next year and is said to be engaging well with probation: "I think you have learned a lesson.”

The defendant, of Bear Street, Burnley, admitted possessing MDMA and being drunk and disorderly on Bridge Street, Padiham, on October 26th. He was fined £100 and must pay a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.