Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A Burnley man has been found guilty of killing a football fan in Blackpool.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Burnley Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tony Johnson ( 55) suffered a fatal head injury after being punched by Jake Balmforth during a disturbance outside the Manchester pub on the Promenade at around 7.20pm on March 4th, 2023.

The disturbance followed the Championship game between Blackpool and Burnley at Bloomfield Road earlier in the day. Balmforth (35) of Tarvin Close, was found guilty of manslaughter yesterday by a jury at Preston Crown Court following a six-day trial. Sentence was adjourned until Thursday, May 22nd, and Balmforth was remanded into custody until then.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Burnley man Jake Balmforth has been found guilty of killing a football fan in Blackpool after a six day trial by jury at Preston Crown Court

The trial heard how Mr Johnson had been among a group of Blackpool fans who gathered outside the Manchester pub, which on the day was a designated ‘away’ pub for Burnley supporters. A disturbance followed between Blackpool and Burnley fans, and CCTV footage showed Balmforth punch Mr Johnson once in the face. He was taken to the Blackpool Victoria Hospital but was pronounced dead on March 6th having not regained consciousness.

Det Chief Insp Andy Fallows of Lancashire Police’s Force Major Investigation Team, said: “My thoughts remain first and foremost with Tony Johnson’s family and loved ones. During the trial over the last few days, they have had the distressing experience of having to relive the events of that evening in March, 2023. This case highlights what the tragic consequences can be when violence breaks out.”

Nine other men, who pleaded guilty to affray in relation to the disturbance, will be sentenced at a later date.