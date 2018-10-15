Burnley man flouted driving ban to get his dad a Pot Noodle

A driver who keeps getting behind the wheel whilst banned was spared jail - after going out for a Pot Noodle.

George Barnes went for the snack to stop his addict dad, a father-of- nine, from going out and getting his hands on more drugs.

A court was told George Barnes senior was in very poor health, had been in a "bad way" and his son had been looking after him.

The defendant's solicitor, Mark Williams said: "The reason for the driving is so unimportant, its almost unbelievable."

He continued: "His father said he was very hungry and wanted a Pot Noodle. That's the reason why he went out. He went to the shop to get his father a Pot Noodle.

"That's why he did it. He has been helping his father and that's what he wanted."

Mr Williams added: "Whether that makes it better or worse I'm not sure, but that's the reason why."

Burnley magistrates passed a suspended sentence on 25-year-old Barnes, who had three previous convictions for driving whilst disqualified.

Bench chairman Graham Jagger told him: "This is your fourth conviction, which obviously is of great concern to us and to everyone else, I should imagine."

Mr Jagger said Barnes had been dealing with a very difficult situation with his father and had been committed to trying to help him.

The magistrate continued: "It's not an easy thing, dealing with something like that and it can mean doing, unfortunately, what you did. However, it doesn't mitigate completely for the fact this is your fourth offence of a similar type. "

The court was told Barnes's latest crime came less than a month after he had been ordered off the road for a year and given a 12-week night-time curfew, on August 28th.

He had received the ban after being caught driving whilst disqualified - Barnes was supposed to have taken an extended re-test after being earlier convicted of dangerous driving. He hadn't passed it - and still hasn't.

On September 23rd, Barnes was spotted in a Volkswagen Golf and was recognised by a police officer. He was later stopped, arrested and owned up.

Mr Williams told the hearing when Barnes was taken to the police station, he admitted the offences at the custody desk.

The solicitor continued: "He said 'Why do you need an interview? I admit it. I was driving'."

There was an interview and he admitted it again.

The solicitor said Barnes went a relatively short distance and added: "He can only apologise."

Barnes, of Green Lane, Padiham, Burnley, admitted driving whilst disqualified and having no insurance on Manchester Road, Hapton.

He was given eight weeks in prison, suspended for a 12 months and was banned for 18 months. He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 costs.