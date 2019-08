A Burnley man arrested for child sex offences must appear before the crown court.

Abdul Aziz (35) was arrested for child sex offences in Burnley town centre on August 26th. He was later charged with the following offences after consultation with the Crown Prosecution service:

• Attempting to engage in sexual communication with a child;

• Arranging/facilitating the commission of a child sex offence.

Aziz was remanded at Blackburn Magistrates' Court pending a crown court hearing.