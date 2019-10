A 28-year-old Burnley man appeared before the town’s magistrates, accused of affray and having weapons in Padiham.



Mark Andrew Smithies faces an allegation of having a machete, cosh and a stun gun in Milton Street, on April 20th.

His case will be dealt with at Burnley Crown Court and the defendant, of Adamson Street, was unconditionally bailed until a hearing there on October 28th.