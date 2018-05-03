Burnley man escapes jail after admitting sex offence in child's bedroom

A Burnley man has escaped an immediate jail sentence after he admitted to committing sexual activity in the presence of a child.



Warren Parker (37) pleaded guilty this morning at Burnley Crown Court to the charge of masturbating in the child's bedroom.

On Sunday December 17th 2017 Parker was found naked in the child's bedroom at a house in Burnley.

Parker had woken the child by licking its face.

He was sentenced to 16 months custody, suspended for two years, a community order, six months alcohol rehabilitation, 30 days rehabilitation, a restraining order, a sexual harm prevention order and 10 year sex offenders notification order.