Burnley man charged with wounding after pedestrian is struck by car in early hours

Police confirmed that at 12-25am on Sunday, May 30th, they were made aware that a man had been struck by a Ford Focus in Cow Lane, Burnley.

The Focus was found abandoned a short distance away and a 24-year-old man from Burnley was arrested. The pedestrian, a man in his 30s, was taken to hospital with serious pelvic and leg injuries.

A police spokesman said: "Following consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, Farhad Miah (24) of Grey Street, Burnley, has been charged with Section 18 wounding, driving while disqualified, aggravated vehicle taking, failing to provide specimen for analysis and using a motor vehicle without insurance."

