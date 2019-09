A man allegedly turned up at a house in Burnley, armed with a meat cleaver, and threatened to chop up a police officer, a court heard.

Marlon Rees Bannister (25) of Accrington Road, in the town, is accused of threatening a person with a blade/sharply pointed article in Fielden Street and resisting police. He appeared before Burnley magistrates.

The defendant’s case will be heard at the town’s crown court and he was bailed until a hearing there on October 14th.