Burnley man charged with drug offences following warrant

By Dominic Collis
Published 17th Jan 2025, 10:01 GMT
Police have charged a man following a drugs warrant executed at a house on Sefton Terrace in Burnley.

Brian Ormonde (39) of Sefton Terrace, has been charged with possession with intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs and remanded in custody to appear at Burnley Crown Court on February 3rd.

Operation Warrior is Lancashire Police’s response to tackling serious and organised crime in Lancashire.

If you suspect drug dealing in your area you can report it online here https://doitonline.lancashire.police.uk/ or anonymously via Crimestoppers 0800 555 111.

