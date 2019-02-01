Burnley man charged with burglary offences

A man wanted by police in connection with a number of burglaries has been charged.

Kevin King Yates (25), of Comrie Crescent, Burnley, was arrested in Blackpool on Wednesday by members of Lancashire Police’s Targeted Crime Team and Targeted Crime Unit.

Yates has been charged with three burglary offences, a public order offence and an assault.

He has been remanded to appear at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court today.

A 27-year-old woman from Lancaster, arrested with Yates, was released under investigation pending further enquiries.