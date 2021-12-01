Burnley man charged with attempted murder of his son
A Burnley man has appeared at Blackburn Magistrates' Court charged with attempting to murder his 29-year-old son.
Andrew Michael Heaton (50) of Cog Lane has been charged with attempting to murder his son Michael Heaton in relation to an incident on Sunday at a house in Cog Lane where Michael received a single stab wound to the heart.
He later underwent surgery in hospital after police officers had initially offered first aid at the scene.
Andrew Heaton was remanded in custody and must appear at Preston Crown Court on January 5th.