Burnley man charged following child protection investigation

By John Deehan
Published 7th Apr 2025, 12:23 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2025, 12:24 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A Burnley man has been charged with multiple sexual offences following an investigation by a specialist child protection team.
Read More
Burney fast food: Number of outlets across town above national average

The investigation was launched by Lancashire Police over the weekend of March 29th, after two girls, aged 12 and 13, reported they had been sexually assaulted in the Burnley area.

A suspect was quickly identified, and following further inquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charges were brought.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Vincent Walker appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1.Vincent Walker appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1.
Vincent Walker appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1.

Vincent Walker, 71, of Rawson Street, Burnley, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1. He is charged with three counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, three counts of sexually touching a girl under 13, and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Burnley Crown Court on April 29th.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 0172 of March 28th.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice