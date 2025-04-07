Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Burnley man has been charged with multiple sexual offences following an investigation by a specialist child protection team.

The investigation was launched by Lancashire Police over the weekend of March 29th, after two girls, aged 12 and 13, reported they had been sexually assaulted in the Burnley area.

A suspect was quickly identified, and following further inquiries and consultation with the Crown Prosecution Service, charges were brought.

Vincent Walker appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1.

Vincent Walker, 71, of Rawson Street, Burnley, appeared at Blackburn Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday, April 1. He is charged with three counts of non-penetrative sexual activity with a girl aged 13 to 15, three counts of sexually touching a girl under 13, and three counts of breaching a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear at Burnley Crown Court on April 29th.

Police have appealed for anyone with information to come forward by calling 101 and quoting log 0172 of March 28th.