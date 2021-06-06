Burnley man charged after police seize Class A drugs

Police arrested 22-year-old Abdul Muhith yesterday afternoon while targeting the Burns Street area of Daneshouse following numerous reports of drug dealing.

Muhith has been remanded to appear before Blackburn Magistrates' Court on Monday.

A police spokesman said "We will continue to target and disrupt those involved in the supply of drugs in Burnley to keep our communities safe.

