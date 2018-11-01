Burnley man caught drink-driving after police spotted him speeding on motorway

A drink-driver was caught after he was said to have been spotted doing more than 100mph on the motorway, a court heard.

Mark Bailey (30) was stopped, smelled of alcohol and gave a positive roadside breath test.

He blew 45 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 mililitres of breath. The legal limit is 35.

Burnley magistrates were told how the civil engineer was convicted of excess alcohol in 2011, when he was banned for a year.

Bailey's solicitor said, in a letter to the court, that the defendant had been out with his girlfriend for lunch and had two pints.

Shortly before he was stopped by the police, his friend asked him to give him a lift and he consumed the end of a can of alcohol. That caused him to be over the limit.

The lawyer continued: "He had simply not paid attention to the alcohol he had at lunchtime and not left a sufficient period of time before consuming alcohol and driving."

The defendant told the hearing he wasn't doing more than 100mph. He said: "It shows on the video I was doing 80mph. "

Bailey, of Padiham Road, Burnley, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Higher Shuttleworth, Padiham, on October 7th.

He was banned for three years and must pay a £330 fine, £85 costs and a £33 victim surcharge.