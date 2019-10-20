Burnley man arrested on suspicion of sexual assault

A Burnley man has been arrested by police in connection with a sexual assault in Rossendale.

The incident occurred at around 12-15am yesterday on Newchurch Road, Stacksteads, as the victim - a woman aged in her 30s - was walking home after a night out.

Police have since arrested a 20-year-old man from Burnley on suspicion of sexual assault and he remains in police custody.

Enquiries are on-going and anybody with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log 54 of October 19th.