Burnley man among pair charged for burglaries in Roughlee, Clitheroe and Nelson

By Laura Longworth
Published 13th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST
Updated 13th Jun 2025, 13:25 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Police have charged two men following burglaries in Roughlee, Clitheroe and Nelson.

It relates to a burglary and an attempted burglary in Roughlee, a burglary in Clitheroe and a business burglary in Nelson.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Burnley and 31-year-old-man, of no fixed address, yesterday, following enquiries by the East Targeted Crime Team and East Burglary Team.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Shaun Threlfall (31) has been charged with two counts of burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. And Liam O’Callaghan (37), of Bread Street, Burnley, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling, burglary in a non-dwelling and attempted burglary. He is also charged with robbery.

Police stock image.placeholder image
Police stock image.

Both have been remanded into custody and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.

What is Op Defender?

This force-wide campaign is cracking down on residential burglary. It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice