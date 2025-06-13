Police have charged two men following burglaries in Roughlee, Clitheroe and Nelson.

It relates to a burglary and an attempted burglary in Roughlee, a burglary in Clitheroe and a business burglary in Nelson.

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man from Burnley and 31-year-old-man, of no fixed address, yesterday, following enquiries by the East Targeted Crime Team and East Burglary Team.

Shaun Threlfall (31) has been charged with two counts of burglary in a dwelling, attempted burglary and theft of a motor vehicle. And Liam O’Callaghan (37), of Bread Street, Burnley, has been charged with burglary in a dwelling, burglary in a non-dwelling and attempted burglary. He is also charged with robbery.

Both have been remanded into custody and will appear before Blackburn Magistrates Court today.

What is Op Defender?

This force-wide campaign is cracking down on residential burglary. It aims to locate and arrest offenders, take positive action to reduce residential burglary through crime prevention advice, and safeguard and support victims of crime.