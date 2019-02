A 31-year-old Burnley man is waiting sentence after admitting having indecent images of children.

Dean Kyle Coulson appeared before Blackburn magistrates, where he admitted possessing one image at category A – the most serious level – two pictures at category B and 12 photos at category C.

Coulson, of Elgin Crescent, was represented by Miss Cathryn Fell. His case was adjourned until March 1st for an all options open pre-sentence report.