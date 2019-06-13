Burnley man admits being drunk and disorderly in the street

A drunken man was arrested after being aggressive and swearing in early hours trouble, a court heard.

Anthony Herdman (25) was detained at about 1.30am, after police were called to reports of a disturbance on Brougham Street in Burnley. Two groups were in the middle of the street and an officer was trying to calm things down.

The town's magistrates were told how Herdman's behaviour continued. Mr Andrew Robinson (prosecuting) said: "The officer took hold of Mr Herdman to restrain him, he started being abusive towards the officer and was arrested."

Mr Robinson said the defendant had three previous convictions for drunk and disorderly and in March was jailed for a violence offence.

Mr John Rusius (defending) said Herdman wished to apologise for his behaviour. The solicitor went on: "He accepts he had too much to drink and can't remember too much about it. All he can do is apologise."

Mr Rusius said the defendant had already suffered some punishment. "He was in custody for about nine hours. Secondly, because he is under the auspices of the probation service, they have added another condition to his curfew, even though the offence itself only carries a financial penalty."

Herdman, of Hart Street, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly on May 24th. He was given a 12-month conditional discharge and was told to pay a £20 victim surcharge.