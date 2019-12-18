Burnley man admits being drunk and disorderly

A 21-year-old man, arrested after trouble in the street, told magistrates he had shared three bottles of vodka with friends.



Harry Cartey had rung the police himself at 4am “in a bit of a state.” He was quite drunk and said he had had an argument with his girlfriend. When officers arrived, he said he couldn’t get back in the house and had nowhere else to go, Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told the Burnley court.

She continued: "Police tried to direct him to his mum’s. He was saying he wouldn’t be able to stay there and eventually became quite uncooperative in the street. He was swearing as he was arrested and spent a night in the cells as well.”

The defendant, who wasn’t represented by a solicitor, was asked how much he had had to drink and replied: "About three bottles of vodka, with other people. I had my fair share. One bottle minimum. I was just having a drink. I lost my job and stuff and haven’t got a job at the moment.”

Cartey, of Whittle Court, Burnley, admitted being drunk and disorderly at Whittle Court, on November 21st. He was fined £40, with a £32 victim surcharge and £50 costs.

The chairman of the Bench told him: "Get a grip on the drink. Nobody needs to drink a bottle of vodka a day.”