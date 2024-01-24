Burnley man accused of stabbing 16-year-old boy in Hargher Clough Park to appear at crown court
A Burnley man accused of stabbing a 16-year-old boy in a park is set to appear at crown court.
Kyle Kaylor (19) of Cog Lane, was charged with Section 18 - attempted wounding with intent and possessing an offensive weapon in a public place following reports that a 16-year-old boy had been stabbed in Hargher Clough Park in Burnley, suffering a minor head injury.
Mr Kaylor is due to appear at Burnley Crown Court for a plea and trial preparation hearing on Tuesday, February 20th.