A 38-year-old man appeared before Burnley magistrates, accused of possessing indecent photographs of children.

The court was told Abdul Aziz is alleged to have had 18 Category C pictures of girls, aged between nine and 11.

Aziz faces one allegation of possessing an indecent photograph of a child, on August 26th. He did not indicate a plea.

The defendant, of Angle Street, Burnley, will have his case heard at the town’s crown court and was unconditionally bailed until November 8th.