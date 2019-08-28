Burnley man abusive to police after discharging himself from hospital

A hospital patient, who discharged himself after getting fed up of waiting to be seen, was abusive to police after leaving and downing a bottle of vodka, a court heard.

Lee Percival , who was still wearing his hospital band, had been seen wandering around Great Harwood, by a member of the public who described him as “out of his head."

The 34-year-old was unsteady on his feet when officers attended Queen Street. His eyes were glazed and he swore at them several times when they tried to see if he needed any help.

Burnley magistrates were told how police made inquiries at the hospital and were told Percival has discharged himself that afternoon. He told officers he went to hospital as he had been stung in the face and had had a bottle of vodka since leaving. The defendant continued shouting and swearing. He was told to calm down, but ended up being arrested.

Percival admitted being drunk and disorderly, after the incident on July 31st. But he could not attend court as he had been attacked and was in hospital again.

His solicitor, Mr Mark Ferguson, told the hearing the defendant said he had been stung by a wasp.

Mr Ferguson continued: "He went to hospital, waited for quite some time and discharged himself. He left frustrated, drank a bottle of vodka and got himself drunk. He is now in hospital after being assaulted quite badly, last Friday. It has not been a very good summer for Mr Percival.”

The defendant, of Bivel Street, Burnley, was fined £40, with a £32 victim surcharge and must pay £85 costs.