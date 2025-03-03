A 37-year-old man from Burnley was arrested on suspicion of theft and common assault on Saturday after an incident at a shop in Colne.

Police officers received a report of a theft from a shop on Market Street, Colne, shortly before 5:30pm. When they attended an assault was also reported to them.

The man has been released under investigation whilst inquiries continue. Anyone with information to assist the investigation is asked to contact 101 quoting log 1109 of 1st March.