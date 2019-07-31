Burnley magistrates told how man took uncle's car, crashed, and phoned family to confess he'd "messed up"

A 38-year-old man took his uncle’s car, crashed it, and failed to stop, a court heard.

Burnley magistrates were told how Ian Michael Wyld phoned his family and said he had “messed up.” The hearing was told Wyld didn’t have permission to take the Ford Focus, which was damaged in the incident.

Wyld, said to have a drink problem, admitted aggravated vehicle taking and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence, no insurance, and failing to stop after an accident. The last three offences took place on Carr Road in Nelson and all were committed on July 6th.

The hearing was told the defendant had 11 convictions for 17 offences, including drink-driving and driving whilst disqualified. Miss Deanne McGinty told the court: "He does have substance-related issues, particularly in relation to alcohol.”

The defendant, of no fixed address, had his case adjourned until August 27 for a pre-sentence report.