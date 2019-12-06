Burnley learner driver who wrote off car after crashing into garden wall 'fled the scene'

A learner driver who was involved in a smash and “fled the scene” has been given eight points on his provisional licence.

Damien Rayner, 24, crashed into a garden wall and also damaged another vehicle. He also wrote off his £500 Hyundai Coupe in the accident at a mini-roundabout on Brunshaw Road in Burnley, on July 20. Rayner, who wasn’t insured, was not in contact with the police for three days, the town’s magistrates heard.

Mr Trevor Grice, defending Rayner, told the hearing :”He can do no more to put right the wrong he’s done than pleading guilty at the first opportunity and making full admissions and that’s what he’s done. When he was confronted by the police at the front door, he immediately admitted he was the driver, attended the police station voluntarily and when down at the police station, made a full and frank admission.”

The solicitor said the defendant had agreed to buy the Hyundai from a man who was going back to Eastern Europe. Rayner asked his brother to go and get it for him, but he couldn’t. Rayner had already paid the money for the vehicle. Mr Grice continued :” Regrettably, he took the car to drive home. He says when he got home, he had every intention of insuring the vehicle.”

The solicitor said the defendant had had the right of way on the road. He went on :” He says he just had a panic attack. He didn’t know what was going to happen and he ran off. He thinks very strongly he was not to blame for the road traffic accident.”

Rayner, of Skipton Road, Barnoldswick, who is currently unemployed, admitted failing to stop after an accident, failing to report an accident, driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence and not having insurance. He was fined £120, with a £32 victim surcharge and £85 costs.