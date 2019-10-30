Burnley house shut down by the courts over suspected drug dealing and anti social behaviour

A problem house in Burnley has been closed down by the courts after complaints of drug dealing and anti social behaviour.

Burnley police confirmed today that they had been successful with Burnley Council in obtaining a Closure Order at Burnley Magistrates' Court for the house in Belford Street, Stoneyholme.

The order has resulted in the property being boarded up and the tenant being removed for three months.

A police spokesman said the order was granted due to anti social behaviour and suspected drug dealing being linked to the address.