Burnley house growing cannabis was a 'fire risk' say police

Police and electricity board workers have today discovered a cannabis factory at a house in Briercliffe.

Officers visited the address in the Briercliffe Road area with the electricity board and found a large cannabis set up.

Inside they discovered a large fuse removed after the meter had been bypassed, which was melting and burnt.

A police spokesman said: "This is a serious safety and fire risk and could have ended in disaster if we had not taken action. If you see something suspicious, please report it to us via 101 or anonymously through Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 and we will act. We have now started an investigation into this."