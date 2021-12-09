Burnley hammer burglary suspect is wanted by police
Police are hunting a Burnley man in connection to a burglary in which the home owners were threatened with hammers.
Thursday, 9th December 2021, 9:54 am
Steven Hargreaves (40) is wanted in connection with a burglary which occurred on October 30th in Burnley, when two men entered an address and threatened the occupants with hammers before making off.
He is described as 5ft 10in. tall and of stocky build.
He has links to Burnley, Blackburn and Accrington.
Anybody with information about where he may be is asked to contact police by emailing [email protected] or calling 101, quoting log 1501 of October 30th.