Burnley gaming centre owner costs count of devastating burglary

Damien Ellison (32) saw a scene of devastation when he opened his Grayco Entertainment Centre in Yorkshire Street to discover it had been ransacked by burglars, who had made off with £2,380 worth of gaming consoles.

Damien, who only opened the centre last year, said: "I couldn't believe my eyes when I saw what had happened. I just felt so sick. I have a lot going on at the moment inlcuding putting a stall and mascots out for the Burnley Christmas lioghts switch-on.

"The burglars basically took all my consoles including Dreamcasts, X-Boxes, PS3s and VR headsets. They'd also ripped televisions off the wall damaging them, as well as stealing drinks and snacks."

One of the rooms at the centre following the burglary

Damien, who had only recently cancelled his insurance, has now had to close the business until he can replenish his stock. He also had to cancel a planned party of 12 gamers who had booked in for a competition at the venue.

Police have arrested two people in connection with the burglary and are now looking for a third suspect.

Initial enquiries were conducted which identified one of the suspects responsible.

Police quickly located the suspect who was in possession of a small amount of the stolen property. Although Damien has been reunited with some of his stolen property he has still to check if it is damaged.

Police are still hunting this suspect

Daniel Shaw (39) has since been charged and remanded for burglary.

Yesterday, officers conducted further enquiries and located the remaining stolen goods at an address on Padgate Place, Burnley.

Another man has been arrested for handling stolen goods and is currently in custody awaiting interview.

In relation to this burglary, police would also like to speak to the man in the photo.